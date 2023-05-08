Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton on Mother’s Day

The rally also serves as a celebratory recognition of Tae Winston Day, which was officially proclaimed by Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims last year on May 15. The Dayton Foodbank will pass out free groceries and Chace Concessions, Winston’s son’s food truck, will hand out free hot dogs.

“I’ve been trying to give back to the community for so long,” Winston said. “It’s from the heart. I’ve been putting in the work. I never thought I would get my own day in Dayton. I just feel like I had to live up to it. I have to give back on that day and show people what it means to give to your community.”

Winston said she is excited in particular to offer a unique rally that allows area entrepreneurs a chance to grow.

“I know it’s Mother’s Day, but I wanted to do something unique for people to spend time with their mother and family,” Winston said. “I would love for the community to come out, try some good food, shop, talk to people and have a good time.”

For more information, visit the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally’s event page on Facebook.