Father-daughter duo to open restaurant in Bellbrook

She said the current owner of Verona’s Pizza, Edona Banulla, is her cousin. When she and her father open Veli’s, the restaurant will be family operated with the help of her mother and sister.

Explore Bellbrook pizza shop closing next month

The name of the restaurant is a tribute to her late grandfather, Demnika said.

Starting next week, Demnika said she will begin working at the restaurant to meet people and learn the layout of the space.

She said her favorite part of working in the restaurant industry is meeting and getting to know people. She also looks forward to building connections and friendships with the community.

Earlier this month, Verona’s Pizza in Bellbrook announced on Facebook they would close its doors on Thursday, March 9.

Demnika said she hopes to have a seamless transition and to be open “as soon as possible.” Veli’s is expected to be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will continue to offer carryout and delivery.