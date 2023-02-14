Father-daughter duo to open restaurant in Bellbrook

Ardita Demnika and her father, Agron, will be taking over the space of Verona’s Pizza in Bellbrook to open a new restaurant called Veli’s Pasta and Pizza next month.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Demnika told Dayton.com the restaurant will continue to serve pizza, calzones, stromblis and baked dishes with plans to add additional entrees like spaghetti and alfredo. She explained the recipes will be the same for the most part, but she and her father plan to add their own personal touch.
“It’s something I know how to do and it’s something my dad really wants,” Demnika said. “He has wanted a restaurant for a very long time.”
In 1999, Demnika and her family came to America from Kosovo. When she was 12, she began working in the restaurant industry with her father at the former Palermo’s Restaurant in Kettering. In recent years, they have worked together at Troni’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering.
She said the current owner of Verona’s Pizza, Edona Banulla, is her cousin. When she and her father open Veli’s, the restaurant will be family operated with the help of her mother and sister.
The name of the restaurant is a tribute to her late grandfather, Demnika said.
Starting next week, Demnika said she will begin working at the restaurant to meet people and learn the layout of the space.
She said her favorite part of working in the restaurant industry is meeting and getting to know people. She also looks forward to building connections and friendships with the community.
Earlier this month, Verona’s Pizza in Bellbrook announced on Facebook they would close its doors on Thursday, March 9.
Demnika said she hopes to have a seamless transition and to be open “as soon as possible.” Veli’s is expected to be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will continue to offer carryout and delivery.
