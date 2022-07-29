First-ever Mac and Cheese Fest coming to Dayton in September

If you love mac and cheese, get ready! 💛 A new food festival dedicated to all things mac and cheese is coming to The Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Having hosted food truck rallies for the past nine years, a local food focused event is nothing new to us at The Yellow Cab,” said Brian Johnson, Yellow Cab Tavern marketing and development director, in a release. “But we’re having a lot of fun creating different specialty food fests this year. I am very excited to see all of the amazing Mac and Cheese dishes our vendors bring to the event this year!”
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Organizers say there will be more than 15 local food trucks and restaurant vendors serving various versions and styles of Mac and Cheese and Mac and Cheese-inspired dishes.
Confirmed vendors as of Friday, July 29 include:
- Kungfu BBQ
- Stoney’s Munchie Bar
- The Pizza Bandit
- EAT
- Chef Dane
- Twisted Taco
- The Forking Pierogi
- Chicken Head
- Home Cooked Vibez
A full list of vendors will be announced Monday, Aug. 15.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“These specialty food festivals provide a great opportunity for our small business, food vendor partners to get creative and try out new items.” Johnson said. “Of course, I am excited to try out all of the classic Mac n’ Cheese dishes but I am also very interested in some of the more fringe offerings our vendors are talking about like Mac n’ Cheese Pierogies, Mac n’ Cheese Calzones, and more.”
The Yellow Cab tavern recently hosted Dayton Birria Fest featuring all things Birria tacos and Birria-inspired dishes.
For more information about Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest, visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com/dayton-mac-and-cheese-fest or the festival’s Facebook page.
The Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton.
About the Author