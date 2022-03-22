dayton logo
First Yellow Cab Food Truck Brunch Rally of the year happens this weekend

What to Know
By Alexis Larsen
41 minutes ago

Mark your calendars — the first Yellow Cab Food Truck Brunch Rally of the year will take place on Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s hard to believe this is Yellow Cab’s ninth year of hosting these events. Organizers announced they plan to run the Brunch Rallys every fourth Sunday through October.

Food trucks and vendors include:

Slide Thru

The Pizza Bandit

Crusin’ Cuisine

De’Lish Cafe

Mother Cluckin’ Chicken Coop

Smokin’ Barrels BBQ

Cabin Fever Confections

Mama Bearistas

Entry to the event is free with the choice of a wide variety of different offerings, all with a brunch twist.

Organizers are planning to bring back the craft vendors of the popular Night Markets and are promising craft beer, boozy slushies and cocktails on the patio and under the large tent.

Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. 4th St., Dayton. For more information, visit www.yellowcabtavern.com.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

