Four new retail stores open at Mall at Fairfield Commons

The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago
Officials say Beavercreek venue is nearly 100% occupied.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is nearly 100% occupied, according to mall administrators, as the Beavercreek shopping destination welcomes four new retailers.

Bunker 27, Nani!?, IMadeThis and Lavish 7 are now open - adding to the variety of retail locations.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Bunker 27, a U.S. Air Force veteran owned military apparel brand, is now open at The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Bunker 27, a U.S. Air Force veteran owned military apparel brand, is now open at The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Below are descriptions of the new stores:

Bunker 27, located near Torrid on the upper level, is a U.S. Air Force veteran owned military apparel brand licensed by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and Lockheed Martin. The company’s mission is to carry forward appreciation of U.S. servicemen and servicewomen (past, present and future) by providing quality gear that allows military supporters a way to show that they honor the sacrifices made by the U.S. military to protect and preserve our freedom.

Nani!?, located near Finish Line on the upper level, is a one-stop shop for everything anime and Japanese pop culture. The store carries 100 percent authentic, licensed merchandise such as plush, collectible figures, manga, model kits, trading cards and much more.

IMadeThis, located near Hollister on the upper level, offers custom laser engraved gifts. This includes glassware, wood signs and memorial vases. They also offer DIY workshops and private craft parties.

Lavish 7, located near Journey’s on the upper level, specializes in women’s clothing and fashion accessories. The store features everything from dresses and tops to skirts, shoes and much more, so you can dress up for all of life’s special occasions.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, is home to more than 130 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options. It is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

