Free meals for kids: Dayton Metro Library offers new summer program

Free, shelf-stable meals will be available for children this summer at all Dayton Metro Library branches.
The library, in partnership with the Children’s Hunger Alliance, will make the meals available July 1 through Aug. 12.
Each week, parents or caregivers can pick up 10 free, shelf-stable meals per child at the library branches. Three fresh pieces of fruit are also available for each child.
More than 700,000 children across Ohio live in food-insecure households, according to the Children’s Hunger Alliance website.
“Summer nutrition programs serve as a bridge to fill the summer meal gap that so many children face each year and also helps attract more children and teens to the summer enrichment programming needed to reduce summer learning loss.”
No registration is needed. Pickup times are between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Free shelf-stable meal pickup days at Dayton Metro Library locations are:
TUESDAYS: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm
Main Library, 215 E. Third St.
Miamisburg, 545 E. Linden Ave.
Northmont, 333 W. National Rd.
Northwest, 2410 Philadelphia Dr.
Westwood, 3207 Hoover Ave.
Wilmington-Stroop, 3980 Wilmington Pike
WEDNESDAYS: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm
Brookville, 120 Blue Pride Dr.
Burkhardt, 4680 Burkhardt Ave.
Miami Township, 2718 Lyons Rd.
Southeast, 21 Watervliet Ave.
Trotwood, 855 E. Main St.
Vandalia, 330 S. Dixie Dr.
THURSDAYS: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm
Electra C Doren, 701 Troy St.
Huber Heights, 6160 Chambersburg Rd.
Kettering-Moraine, 3496 Far Hills Ave.
Madden Hills, 2542 Germantown St.
New Lebanon, 715 W. Main St.
West Carrollton, 300 E Central Ave.