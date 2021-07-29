FREEBIE: Gold Star celebrating National Chili Dog Day today

It’s that day when America’s hot dogs get all dressed up with nowhere to go — except in hungry bellies.
Today, Thursday, July 29, is National Chili Dog Day, and guests at Gold Star restaurants can celebrate with a free cheese Coney with any dine-in, drive thru or carryout purchase of a regular-sized Pepsi product.
“Like your coney with or without onions?” stated a release from Gold Star. “Are you pro or anti-mustard? It doesn’t matter – Gold Star is ready to serve you a fresh, locally-sourced hot dog in between a warm, steamed bun topped with our signature small batch chili just the way you like it, piled high with Wisconsin shredded cheddar cheese.”
The offer is valid at all Gold Star locations, according to a release, throughout the Greater Cincinnati metropolitan region for today only.
To find the nearest Gold Star location, visit locations.goldstarchili.com.