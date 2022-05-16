GO BIG: ‘Epic Opera’ up next at Schuster this weekend

Classic arias, lovely overtures, stirring ensembles and favorite opera choruses will be a part of this program encompassing the large scale works of 19th-century grand opera to more contemporary works. Expect tunes from such operas as “Tosca,” “Faust” and “La Bohème.”

“We use the word ‘operatic’ to describe things that are great, big or grand in scale,” said Kathleen Clawson, Dayton Opera artistic director. “Opera is big. It requires huge forces. This production will have the big voices, the big choruses, the big orchestra. We are providing the epic moments in opera, the big moments in opera, that everyone knows. The things that people love about opera, all those beloved tunes and the big musical moments, will be a part of this evening, which is essentially one blockbuster after another.”