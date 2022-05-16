dayton logo
GO BIG: ‘Epic Opera’ up next at Schuster this weekend

Soprano Rebecca Krynski Cox is among the guest soloists of Dayton Opera's "Epic Opera" concert, slated May 21-22 at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By
2 hours ago

Dayton Opera intends to deliver some of the most thrilling moments in opera this weekend in a performance fittingly titled “Epic Opera,” the season finale of its 2021-2022 season Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 at the Schuster Center.

Classic arias, lovely overtures, stirring ensembles and favorite opera choruses will be a part of this program encompassing the large scale works of 19th-century grand opera to more contemporary works. Expect tunes from such operas as “Tosca,” “Faust” and “La Bohème.”

“We use the word ‘operatic’ to describe things that are great, big or grand in scale,” said Kathleen Clawson, Dayton Opera artistic director. “Opera is big. It requires huge forces. This production will have the big voices, the big choruses, the big orchestra. We are providing the epic moments in opera, the big moments in opera, that everyone knows. The things that people love about opera, all those beloved tunes and the big musical moments, will be a part of this evening, which is essentially one blockbuster after another.”

ExploreTheatreLab Dayton presents ‘big, flashy and funny’ musical ‘Something Rotten!’ at Victoria

Four guest soloists will take the stage with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Opera Chorus and Dayton Philharmonic Chorus.

Soprano Rebecca Krynski Cox has been praised by The New York Times as a “vibrant soprano... with a secure, appealing sound and eye-opening volume.” Mezzo-soprano Daryl Freedman was heralded by Opera News for her “striking dark timbre” and “expansive, sumptuous performances.”

Tenor Robert Stahley, currently in his final year of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein young artist program at LA opera, notably shined last summer as a second-year apprentice with Santa Fe Opera, where he performed with Grammy-winning soprano Angel Blue. According to Opera Today, baritone Lester Lynch has “fire power and the dramatic heat to raise the hair on the back of your neck.” Lynch previously performed with Dayton Opera in the title role of the January 2008 production of “Macbeth.” Krynski Cox, Freedman and Stahley will make their Dayton Opera debuts.

“This is a celebration of the end of a great season,” Clawson said. “This concert pays tribute to all the greatness that opera is.”

Kathleen Clawson is the Dayton Opera artistic director. CONTRIBUTED/ANDY SNOW

HOW TO GO

What: “Epic Opera”

When: May 21-22; 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Cost: $5-$100

Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

