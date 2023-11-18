Golden Hour Piercing in Dayton adds permanent jewelry, tooth gems, hair tinsel

Golden Hour Piercing in Dayton’s Oregon District is now offering three other services for those looking for “painless bling.”

Piercings can be scary for a lot of people, said owner Olivia Hatton. Over the past year, she’s had clients that wanted to get something done at the studio, but piercings weren’t for them. That’s why they recently added permanent jewelry, tooth gems and hair tinsel to their list of services.

Permanent jewelry started trending about a year ago after Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez from Netflix’s “Love is Blind” Season 3 went to a Texas-based jewelry store to purchase permanent bracelets, said Hannah Minor, a permanent jewelry, tooth gem and hair tinsel expert at Golden Hour.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Minor has been certified in permanent jewelry since May.

“It’s just like your everyday jewelry except for there’s no clasp,” Minor said. “Once it’s on, it stays on. You don’t have to worry about it coming off, tarnishing or changing colors.”

If there is an emergency where you need the jewelry off, it can be cut and welded back on, Minor said.

At Golden Hour, customers can choose between sterling silver, gold filled and solid gold rings, bracelets, anklets or necklaces that can be customized with charms. Prices range from $30 to $275 with charms costing an additional $20 each.

Hatton plans to use Minor’s skills throughout the studio

“We’re going to have her eventually start doing custom chains for our clients as well — stuff to drape off of your piercings and things like that,” Hatton said. “Having her around is a huge asset.”

Minor offers these services as something fun for her to do on the side. She works full-time for an oral surgeon.

Adding tooth gems to her list of services was something Hatton wanted her to do. Golden Hour has offered tooth gems before and they’ve been a huge hit, Hatton said. Tooth gems are semi-permanent, lasting six months to a year.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Golden Hour opened its doors as a piercing-only studio offering high-end, fine jewelry in Oct. 2022.

“We had a really exciting year,” Hatton said. “I can’t thank my staff enough. I’m so grateful to them.”

Besides Hatton and Minor, Golden Hour’s staff includes studio manager Kylee Bernhardt, piercing manager Tyler Fillback, jewelry specialist Corinne Carter and piercer Jordyn Johnson.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

They are in the midst of an 800-square-foot expansion, doubling the studio’s space. When the expansion is completed early next year, they will have a new lobby and second piercing room.

Golden Hour is an appointment only studio located at 411 E. Fifth Street. For more information, visit the studio’s Facebook or Instagram pages.