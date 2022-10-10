dayton logo
Graeter’s Ice Cream celebrates Cincinnati Zoo hippo with online-only flavor

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating the birth of the Cincinnati Zoo’s newest hippo, Fritz, with the limited return of Chunky Chunky Hippo.

Chunky Chunky Hippo has a toffee ice cream base with salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles, Graeter’s said in a press release. The flavor is available for nationwide shipping, while supplies last.

“This chunky flavor is a fan favorite for adults and peanut-loving children alike,” Graeter’s said.

According to Graeter’s, a portion of the proceeds will support the Cincinnati Zoo.

Fritz, Fiona’s younger brother, was born on August 3.

The Cincinnati Zoo posted on Twitter Oct. 8 that Fritz now weighs 251 pounds.

For more information about Graeter’s or to order the online-only flavor, visit www.graeters.com.

