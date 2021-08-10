dayton logo
Grande Illumination: Do you have the perfect tree for Dayton’s holiday tradition?

The Dayton Holiday Festival committee is searching for the perfect tree to adorn Courthouse Square and be the centerpiece of the city’s holiday season. LISA POWELL / STAFF
What to Know
By Staff report
1 hour ago

Calling all evergreens — do you have what it takes?

The Dayton Holiday Festival committee is searching for the perfect tree to adorn Courthouse Square and be the centerpiece of the city’s holiday season.

Each year a donated tree is decorated with 50,000 lights for the Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grand Illumination.

Guidelines for the perfect tree are:

● The ideal tree is approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.

● Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other types of evergreens will be considered if they are grand and stately.

● The tree must be located on the nominee’s property in the front or side yard with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

Miami Valley residents who believe they have the perfect tree can nominate it by calling Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, ext. 221, or email turner@downtowndayton.org.

The winning tree will be selected by a search crew at the end of October. The chosen tree will be cut down, the stump removed, and PSC Crane and Rigging will transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no expense to the owners. The owners will also be recognized during the official tree lighting.

