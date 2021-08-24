Great ways to keep up-to-date with Dayton.com

Do you know all of the ways to get the latest news on local events, dining, parks, and everything else great about Dayton? There are probably more than you think! We put together this list of ways that you can keep in touch with What to Do, What to Know, and What to Love about Dayton.
HOW TO FOLLOW DAYTON.COM:
- Dayton.com: That’s right, Dayton.com can still be found at, well, Dayton.com! We’ll have all the great news, updates, events, listings, celebrations, Daytonians of the Week, and more, just like always. Check back everyday for great updates!
- Facebook: Follow us on Facebook to get regular updates on what’s happening in the Dayton area. You can find our page by clicking here.
- Instagram: You can find our Instagram page here or by searching “Dayton.com” in the app.
- Email Newsletters: Get the latest updates delivered directly to your inbox. We’ve partnered with our friends at DaytonDailyNews.com to give you a ton of fantastic options. Head over to our newsletter catalogue page to see what we’ve got! Some of our most recommended newsletters include:
- First to Know: breaking news about concerts, shows, openings and more.
- What to Know: daily updates about what’s happening here.
- Dayton Food & Dining: the week’s news in food, every Thursday.
- What to Do This Weekend: has your weekend. Covered.
- Check out all the newsletters from Dayton.com and Dayton Daily News, to get the updates you want delivered straight to your inbox.
- DaytonDailyNews.com: If you’re interested in everything Dayton.com has to offer AND you want even MORE great local updates, we highly recommend to check out DaytonDailyNews.com. You’ll find more news for your community, breaking local news, in-depth investigations, business updates, sports highlights, and more. If you choose to subscribe to their digital products, you’ll get EVEN MORE!
You can also download the Dayton Daily News app for in-depth news for everything about Dayton. You can customize alerts to get the news you need fast.
