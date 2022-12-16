BreakingNews
Greek Street gives back: Here’s how you can help
dayton logo
X

Greek Street gives back: Here’s how you can help

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Greek Street is giving back to five area organizations next week and needs your help!

Doug Shie, the general manager at Greek Street, said starting Monday, Dec. 19 the restaurant will donate $1 for every customer that orders to a local organization. The fundraiser will kick off with Monday’s proceeds going to the Washington Twp. Fire Department. Below are the other organizations the restaurant will be donating to.

  • Tuesday: The City of Centerville’s Citizen Police Academy Alumni
  • Wednesday: SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center
  • Thursday: Ronald McDonald House Charities
  • Friday: Dayton Children’s Hospital

Shie told Dayton.com the restaurant has worked with organizations like the Ronald McDonald House Charities in years past “and it was just a real pleasure to help.”

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Greek food truck opens restaurant in Centerville

“I think it’s always important to donate, whether it’s the holiday season or not,” Shie said. “We’re always looking to help our community.”

He said Greek Street Owner Chris Spirtos had previously done a lot for the community through his food truck and as they moved into their first brick-and-mortar location in May, they want to continue to think of others and give back.

“We would just appreciate a good turnout so that we’re able to make a quality donation to these community impacting organizations,” Shie said.

The Centerville restaurant specializing in authentic Greek cuisine is located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 186 in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit Greek Street’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Battle of the Burgers returns to TJ Chumps, winner will be featured on...
2
Final countdown: Saturday is last day for customers to buy treats at...
3
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89
4
Year in review: The most-read Dayton.com stories of 2022
5
JUST IN: Golden Corral expected to open next week in Beavercreek

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top