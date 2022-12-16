Greek Street gives back: Here’s how you can help

Greek Street is giving back to five area organizations next week and needs your help!
Doug Shie, the general manager at Greek Street, said starting Monday, Dec. 19 the restaurant will donate $1 for every customer that orders to a local organization. The fundraiser will kick off with Monday’s proceeds going to the Washington Twp. Fire Department. Below are the other organizations the restaurant will be donating to.
- Tuesday: The City of Centerville’s Citizen Police Academy Alumni
- Wednesday: SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center
- Thursday: Ronald McDonald House Charities
- Friday: Dayton Children’s Hospital
Shie told Dayton.com the restaurant has worked with organizations like the Ronald McDonald House Charities in years past “and it was just a real pleasure to help.”
“I think it’s always important to donate, whether it’s the holiday season or not,” Shie said. “We’re always looking to help our community.”
He said Greek Street Owner Chris Spirtos had previously done a lot for the community through his food truck and as they moved into their first brick-and-mortar location in May, they want to continue to think of others and give back.
“We would just appreciate a good turnout so that we’re able to make a quality donation to these community impacting organizations,” Shie said.
The Centerville restaurant specializing in authentic Greek cuisine is located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 186 in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit Greek Street’s Facebook page.
