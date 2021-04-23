Greene Co. D-Day paratrooper turning 100 honored with Jump Fest: 3 things to know

A Greene County veteran and local hero will celebrate his 100th birthday on April 29. A celebratory Jump Fest for Jim “Pee Wee” Martin will be held from April 22 through 25.
Here are three things to know about the Jump Fest event in honor of Martin:
🪂People will be jumping most of the day on Friday and Saturday to honor Martin. Martin’s granddaughter, Jodi Martin, who lives in Bellbrook, is scheduled to do her first tandem jump in honor of her grandfather. Pee Wee Martin will meet his granddaughter on the landing pad.
🪂Three historic aircraft will fly over with a mass parachute drop to honor Martin. The aircraft participating include, C-47 Placid Lassie of the Tunison Foundation, C-47 That’s All Brother and C-53 D-Day Doll are owned and operated by the Commemorative Air Force.
🪂The events honoring Martin are free and open to the public. There will be a food truck and a beer truck at the event. There is no public parking at Skydive Greene County. Visitors can park at Caesar Ford Park and get shuttled to Skydive Greene County.