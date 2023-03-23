BreakingNews
Greensky Bluegrass joins Rose summer lineup

56 minutes ago

Greensky Bluegrass will hit the stage of the Rose Music Center at The Heights on June 30 for the band’s 2023 summer tour.

The five-piece band made up of Anders Beck, Michael Arlen Bont, Dave Bruzza, Mike Devol and Paul Hoffman is known for consecutively touring and for making its namesake genre its own.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” Hoffman said. “We put our love, energy and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

The band Neighbor will support Greensky Bluegrass at both of its Ohio shows in Huber Heights and Cincinnati.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $33.50-$52.50, with general admission pit tickets priced at $43.50.

For more information, visit rosemusicenter.com

