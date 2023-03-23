Greensky Bluegrass joins Rose summer lineup

The five-piece band made up of Anders Beck, Michael Arlen Bont, Dave Bruzza, Mike Devol and Paul Hoffman is known for consecutively touring and for making its namesake genre its own.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” Hoffman said. “We put our love, energy and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”