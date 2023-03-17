Grow into the spring spirit with these 6 Dayton-area garden centers

Both locations of Berns Garden Center are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information by visiting https://bernsgardencenter.com/.

2. North Dayton Garden Center

Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson

The 10-acre garden center and nursery located at 1309 Brandt Pike in Dayton offers over a million plants every year and has a large selection of homegrown annuals, vegetables, perennials, shrubs, trees and house plants. The garden center has been family-owned and operated for 60 years, and the center offers several coupons to save you money on plants and gardening supplies on its website.

The North Dayton Garden Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. You can find more information by visiting https://northdaytongarden.com/.

3. Grandma’s Gardens

Another family-owned and operated garden center with a long history is Grandma’s Gardens in Waynesville. Located at 8107 N. State Route 48, the garden center sells annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees alongside art, décor and gifts at the Grandma’s Gardens gift shop. Year-round, the garden center hosts several events including a goat pen, a fishing hole, a pumpkin patch in the fall and workshops. The garden’s spring open house will go through March 19, featuring local craft vendors, activities for kids, workshops and desserts. Visitors can save 20 percent on almost everything at the center during the spring open house.

Grandma’s Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. You can find more information by visiting https://grandmasgardens.net/.

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

4. Knollwood Garden Center

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

For nearly a century, Knollwood Garden Center at 3766 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek has provided the Dayton area with seasonal plants, seeds, soil, and gardening accessories and supplies. The garden center is known for its hanging baskets and selection of houseplants, and its staff offers gardening tips year-round on its monthly blog. Knollwood also has a landscaping service with decades of experience on staff.

Knollwood Garden Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information by visiting https://www.knollwoodgardens.com/.

5. Siebenthaler’s

Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

Siebenthaler’s is the oldest garden center on the list with over 150 years of experience and service to the Dayton community. The Centerville garden center, located at 6000 Far Hills Ave., is open year-round and the Beavercreek garden center at 2074 Beaver Valley Road is opening March 20 for the season. Siebenthaler’s landscaping and maintenance services offers a veteran design team and decades of combined experience in walkways, walls, patios and more.

Siebenthaler’s is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. You can find more information by visiting https://www.siebenthaler.com/.

6. Stockslager’s Greenhouse and Gardening Center

Stockslager’s, located at 14037 Dayton Eaton Pike in New Lebanon, has been around for six and a half decades and is one of the largest family-owned greenhouse operations in the Miami Valley. The greenhouse and garden center sells garden accessories, including pottery and ceramics, and novelty gifts alongside its variety of flowers and plants. Stockslager’s is celebrating the coming of spring with pansies on sale by the pack.

Stockslager’s Greenhouse and Gardening Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rest of March. April hours are extended to weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information by visiting https://stockslagers.com/.