HAPPENING NOW: Gem City Selfie Museum exhibit at Dayton Metro Library

For the full rundown of all the events included in the exhibit, visit facebook.com/gemcityselfie.

The official Gem City Selfie Museum brick and mortar location was originally planned to open in summer 2021. However, the COVID pandemic shifted those plans and the museum’s founder, NaAsiaha Simon, said she hopes to now open this year towards the end of spring.

“I created the Gem City Selfie Museum because I wanted to provide a space for people to have positive life-changing experiences and a space to heal using photography,” Simon said. “When I was in my season of crisis, dealing with a brain tumor and a lot of emotional trauma, taking selfies helped me see myself and love that reflection of me, flawed and still beautiful.”

Selfie museums have popped up in cities across the country. Simon believes her creation will benefit the Dayton community still dealing with the aftermath of the Oregon District mass shooting, the Memorial Day tornadoes and the stress of the pandemic.

Leading up to the museum’s official opening, Simon said the Gem City Selfie Museum team will be doing pop-ups around the city to keep the community engaged and excited.

Caption The Gem City Selfie Museum is hosting the Black History Month PopUp Exhibit at the Dayton Metro Library, located at 215 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton. The program launched Feb. 1 and continues all month long with special events planned throughout February. All exhibit artwork and selfie backdrops were created by Dayton native Byron Smith. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Caption The Gem City Selfie Museum is hosting the Black History Month PopUp Exhibit at the Dayton Metro Library, located at 215 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton. The program launched Feb. 1 and continues all month long with special events planned throughout February. All exhibit artwork and selfie backdrops were created by Dayton native Byron Smith. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Caption The Gem City Selfie Museum is hosting the Black History Month PopUp Exhibit at the Dayton Metro Library, located at 215 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton. The program launched Feb. 1 and continues all month long with special events planned throughout February. All exhibit artwork and selfie backdrops were created by Dayton native Byron Smith. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Caption The Gem City Selfie Museum is hosting the Black History Month PopUp Exhibit at the Dayton Metro Library, located at 215 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton. The program launched Feb. 1 and continues all month long with special events planned throughout February. All exhibit artwork and selfie backdrops were created by Dayton native Byron Smith. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed