HAPPENING SOON: Two new festivals coming to Austin Landing

Two new festivals are coming to Austin Landing this summer featuring all things pickles, tacos and nachos.
The Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It!
On Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. guests can enjoy all things pickles.
According to Austin Landing Events’ event page on Facebook, Dewey’s, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, McNasty’s and JA’s & Sweet-umms will have different kinds of foods - all featuring pickles. More vendors and menus will be announced soon.
There will also be live music, a Bud Light Beer Garden, drinks provided by SESH and Firewater and of course we can’t forget pickle juice!
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.
Taco & Nacho Fest - Nacho Typical Food Fest
On Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. guests can enjoy many different types of tacos and nachos.
According to Austin Landing Events’ event page on Facebook, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, JA’s & Sweet-umms and What The Taco will be at the event. More vendors will be announced soon.
The event will feature SESH’s new Spicy Margarita and Cutwater Margaritas. There will also be a Bud Light Beer Garden and live music.
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.
Austin Landing, located at 3602 Rigby Road in Miamisburg, features a variety of restaurants, shops and much more.
