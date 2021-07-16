Hey, Dayton music lovers. What was your favorite concert?

Dave Chappelle hosted the Gem City Shine benefit concert in Dayton's Oregon District on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper, Thundercat and Teyana Taylor were among the performers and there were also appearances made by Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Fonzworth Bentley and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Chris Corwin: I know a lot of people will say Gem City Shine, and while that was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and while it was amazing, my favorite concert was in the mid ’90s. I believe in 1995, Ray Charles performed with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra at the Dayton Convention Center. They built an intimate stage that had tables out in front with white linen tablecloths and candlelit centerpieces. They even served a dinner before the show. Not a large crowd, and it was just Ray on a piano with the DPO behind him and it was the best. Such a special moment.

Christopher Joseph: Yikes! That’s a hard one. Between my very first concert in Hara Arena at 14 watching Jam Master Jay kill a set of turntables with Run DMC, which influenced me to be a DJ. Or, the infamous Def Squad show at UD Arena ‚when EPMD was joined by Redman and Das Efx for “Headbanger,” and a group of provoking athletes took advantage of UD’s metal folding chairs by slinging them into helpless music lovers.

Also, hanging with Prince and Aaliyah (R.I.P.) at the Nutter Center backstage. Janet Jackson (at the Nutter). Hopping so hard with my boys at A Tribe Called Quest at Miami of Oxford, we had to sit down we were so dizzy! Hanging with Arrested Development at Wittenberg University getting into a philosophical debate with Speech. LL Cool J at Central State University and again, hanging with him at Classic Records in Dayton. Many more shows in Cincinnati and Columbus. I miss the most local crews the Komandoz with the OGC tearing it up at Club Safari or Toomb shutting down Memorial Hall.

Gregory DeGroat: That would be Earth Wind and Fire before they got famous, While I was a student at Wright State in like, 1974 or so. Baddest band I had ever heard. I was just walking on campus and happened upon this band performing on a makeshift platform. As I recall, they were kinda high off the ground and I was like, “Forget class!” (laughter) They may have even been playing ”Evil” or something like that. Don’t quote me on the song though.

Poncho Sanchez was one of the headliners at the 2008 CityFolk Festival at RiverScape. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CityFolk website Credit: CityFolk website

Adrienne Soden-Merrida: Back in the day when CityFolk was still a thing, they got some really big names in the jazz community to come, and Poncho Sanchez was one of them. He got everyone dancing and there was so much joy and the show was great.”