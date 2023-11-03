HOLIDAY BAZAARS 2023: Find unique gifts, treats

This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople.

Holiday bazaars across the Dayton region encompass local churches, community centers and more. Here’s a sampling of events to help you find the perfect holiday gifts for loved ones.

NOVEMBER

Normandy Bazaar

When: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

What: Huge annual bazaar featuring baked goods, soup, chili, candy, needlework, crafts, antiques and collectables, including Madam Alexander Dolls, Boyd’s Bears, collector dolls, Noritake and other brands of China, and more. More info: 937-433-1636.

Where: Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex-Bell Rd., Centerville

Crossview Christian Church Christmas Bazaar

When: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

What: Annual Christmas Bazaar includes over 35 vendors, food and fun for the entire family.

Where: 4237 E. Social Row Rd., Waynesville

Holiday Open House Weekend at Little Exchange Fine Gifts

When: 4–8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; and 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

What: Holiday Open House Weekend 2023. First, on Nov. 3 get started with the Friday “Preview Night” ticketed/reservation only event with limited availability. The 1-hour reservations are $25/person and that price is a 100% donation to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Go to the website to make your reservation at thelittleexchange.org. Next up on Nov. 4 is the big Saturday extravaganza with no reservation required. Shop 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to find holiday decorations and gifts. The weekend ends with a few bonus holiday shopping hours from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: The Little Exchange Fine Gifts, 45 Park Ave., Oakwood

Snowflake Craft Bazaar

When: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

What: Shop over 50 handmade craft vendors, a Christmas Treasures shop, baked goods, religious items and café. Free. More info: 937-845-3121 or www.sacredheartnc.net.

Where: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle

Mary, Help of Christians Christmas Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 and 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

What: Purchase holiday items, needlework, crafts, baked goods, handmade quilts and basket raffles. Free. More info: 937-878-8353 or www.mhcparish.com.

Where: Mary, Help of Christians Church, 954 N. Maple St., Fairborn

Angel Works Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4

What: The 55th annual Angel Works Bazaar, held by Christ United Methodist Church, will offer favorites, including florals and wreaths, holiday cards, homemade desserts (using delicious family recipes), houseplants, pickles, ornaments and more. This year, they’ve implemented a circular model to several offerings, reclaiming past donations to repurpose them into beautiful arrangements and wreaths and donated gift baskets. The aim is to avoid excess waste and give past donations a loving second home. More info: www.umwchristumc.org.

Where: Christ Church Activity Center, 3340 Shroyer Rd., Kettering

Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

What: Holy Trinity Church’s Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar includes crafts, food, a silent auction, book and rummage sale, tyke shop, Santa Claus and more. Proceeds support Holy Trinity outreach programs in the community.

Where: Trinity Center, 266 Bainbridge St., Dayton

St. Brigid Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

What: This event features vendors selling handmade crafts and holiday décor, as well as delicious, fresh baked goods donated by parishioners. A raffle will be held with holiday items and gift baskets as prizes, and a silent auction also takes place comprised of theme of gift baskets that contain items donated by the St. Brigid School families. Free. More info: www.stbrigidxenia.org.

Where: St. Brigid, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia

Grace Holiday Market in Lebanon

When: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4 and 5

What: Expect more than 30 vendors selling high-quality natural and handmade items such as jewelry, organic beauty and wellness products, pottery, clothing, food, cooking spices, holiday cookies, artwork and more. Free admission. Grace Holiday Market will be held rain or shine. No dogs, please. More info: 513-265-3544 or gracegreenbeauty.com.

Where: Grace Green Acres Farm, 932 Cook Rd., Lebanon

Annual Sugarplum Festival of Trees

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov.12

What: Event will showcase a spectacular array of trees available for bidding along with a silent auction. On Friday “Swigs with Twigs” tickets are $40/advance; $45/door (limited availability). Food trucks will be set up from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. in the parking lot. Santa will be there too. The event features an Ugly Sweater Contest, DJ, raffle baskets, a50/50 Raffle and online auction. All proceeds benefit kids and families who depend on Dayton Children’s for their medical and mental health care.

Where: Kettering American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering

Art, Antiques and Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

What: The 12th annual Art, Antiques and Craft Show fundraiser sale features a room of beautifully aged items, homemade bake goods, a silent auction, a lunch which includes homemade soups, and, of course, dozens of unique vendors and artisans offering quality items. All proceeds will go to the Dayton Food Bank, the Kettering Backpack Program and the World Central Kitchen. More info: www.fairmontchurch.org.

Where: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

St. Matthew Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

What: Lunch counter, cookie walk, bake sale and multiple vendor booths.

Where: St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5566 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights

Ascension Harvest of Values Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

What: There will be unique crafts, homemade décor, clothes, one-of-a-kind gifts, baked goods and so much more. Homemade lunch for purchase starting at 11 a.m. A large selection of basket raffles this year! Basket Raffle Tickets are 1 ticket for $1; 6 tickets for $5; 15 tickets for $10. Pictures of all the baskets can be found on the Ascension Parish website at www.ascensionkettering.org.

Where: Ascension Parish Activity Center (gym), 2001 Woodman Dr., Kettering

A Holiday Affair

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

What: The Tipp City Area Arts Council event “A Holiday Affair” is part of downtown Tipp City’s annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering event. Over 20 vendors will be offering handcrafted holiday and gift-giving items — for every member of your family. The event will be held in a new location this year, which has a large parking area and is handicapped-accessible. Free admission. More info: www.tippcityartscouncil.com.

Where: Tipp Center, 855 N. 3rd St., Tipp City

St. Francis Holiday Bazaar

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 and 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

What: There will be crafts, a raffle, which includes gift certificates from local businesses, a Silent Auction, which includes a Lake Norris getaway vacation, lots of homemade baked goods and a 50/50 raffle. You can also play the Pick a Pop game where you get to pick your own prizes.

Where: 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville

Annual Bazaar

When: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

What: Eastmont United Methodist Church’s annual bazaar will be held Nov. 17 and 18. Lunch will be served both days from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be baked goods, clothing boutique, white elephant and vendors.

Where: 5039 Woodbine Ave., Dayton

Christmas in Historic Springboro

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18; 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19

What: Christmas in Historic Springboro features shopping from local craft and retail vendors, music and entertainment from local organizations and a variety of food vendors. Saturday morning features the main event, which is a holiday parade, followed by the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus to the sleigh bell rings at noon. More info: springborofestivals.org.

Where: South Main Street from Central Avenue to Mill Street

Fairmont Athletic Boosters Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

What: The show will feature more than 200 booths. Celebrate local talent while raising money for the athletic program. Free. More info: www.fairmontathleticboosters.org.

Where: James S. Trent Arena, 3301 Shroyer Rd., Kettering

Holiday Art Fair

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

What: Twenty artisans and craft vendors will fill Aullwood’s Nature Center auditorium and discovery rooms with ceramics, candles, basketry, wood working, jewelry, photography, handmade soaps and lotions, garden décor, hand-carved birds and Santas and much more. Visit the Aullwood Nature Store & Gift Shop for unique, educational and fun gifts with proceeds benefiting Aullwood’s education and conservation mission. Admission is free, and complimentary coffee and cookies will be available.

Where: Marie S. Aull Education Center at Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, 1000 Aullwood Rd., Dayton

The Indulge Holiday Event

When: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

What: Over 90 unique vendors and crafters, a fitness demonstration by Hoop Fitness, free health screenings by Premier Community Health. Masks are recommended. The ultimate shop small experience before hitting the mall. More info: theindulgeevent.org.

Where: Fairgrounds & Event Center of Montgomery County, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Champaign County Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

What: Featuring 80+ vendors and food trucks, a raffle,50/50 drawing to benefit CACC and Barely Used Pets. Santa Photo Booth from noon to 3 p.m. More info: 937-215-5529 apaxman321@yahoo.com.

Where: Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., 4th & Michaels Building, Urbana

Christkindl Market at Front Street

When: 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

What: Over 250 artists and small businesses featuring Outdoor Market Indoor studios, galleries, shops, selfies with Santa himself, Christmas Caroling, the Annual Tenant Holiday Light Contest, and more. Free parking and admission. Event is family and pet friendly. More info: frontstreet.art.

Where: 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

DECEMBER

Angel House Christmas Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

What: The public is invited to a one-stop holiday extravaganza at Tipp City Global Methodist Church to benefit Angel House Children’s Home and Secondary School in Tanzania. The eighth-annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar will provide shopping opportunities among 30+ talented artisans, the annual Cookie Walk, a Winter Wonderland exhibit complete with trains, the soothing sounds of Christmas by talented area musicians/vocalists, and a time for fellowship over a hearty a la carte lunch. Vendors will include Christmas décor, wood crafting, jewelry, blown glass, gourd art, wreaths, local authors, visual art, quilts, candies, and so much more. Admission is free and open to the public.

Where: Tipp City Global Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City

Christmas Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec 2

What: Church Mission Ministry will be hosting its 3rd Christmas Bazaar. Jewelry, baked goods, books, calendars and Christmas items for sale. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Masks are required.

Where: Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 3010 McCall St., Dayton

A Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival

When: 4–8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2

What: A Rosewood Holiday, featuring artists, demonstrations, art activities, art exhibitions and the traditional Soup Bowl Fundraiser, has something for everyone. Free admission. All proceeds from the event benefit Rosewood artists and the Kettering Parks Foundation.

Where: Rosewood Art Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering

Holly Days at the Arcade

When: 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6-Friday, Dec. 8

What: Event features a food and artisan market with over 30 vendors in the Rotunda as well as additional vendors, a community Lego Build hosted by Brixilated and a cash bar in The Tank Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. The Contemporary Dayton’s CoSHOP will be open featuring a rotating selection of items curated by its team of art lovers, historians, book nerds and décor enthusiasts. There will also be several local food trunks lining Fourth Street in front of the Arcade’s main entrance. The event is organized by Cross Street Partners and Culture Works. Free admission. More info: www.arcadedayton.com.

Where: Dayton Arcade, 35 W. 4th St., Dayton

Craft Fair and Vendor Open House

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

What: Central Christian Church will host a craft fair and vendor open house to benefit the church’s education ministry. All individual crafters and organizations are welcome to rent a 6-foot table for $30. For more information and registration forms, contact Melissa at email mmoody5409@yahoo.com. All forms and payment must be received no later than Nov. 18.

Where: Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1200 Forrer Blvd., Kettering

Holiday Bazaar

When: 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

What: Featuring crafts, homemade holiday gifts and décor, candles and soaps, clothing and jewelry, one-of-a-kind gifts, baked goods, food for sale on site and more. Vendor tables are available. Call 937-278-4535 or go to www.faithdeliverancecogic.net.

Where: Faith Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 450 Turner Rd., Dayton

Holiday HoHoHo Down Night of Giving

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

What: Join in for SoLoved’s Night of Giving to help spread holiday cheer and make a difference in SoLoved’s mission to raise awareness and gather essential items for the HUES Women’s Health Advocacy Institute. HUES’ mission is all about promoting health equity by enhancing access to quality, inclusive care for Black, Indigenous, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Middle Eastern women. Guests can join in for an evening of live music, unique vendors, food, games, door prizes and, most importantly, the joy of giving.

Where: 1675 Woodman Dr., Dayton

Artisan Night at the Market

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14

What: An evening of holiday shopping, music and good cheer. All vendors will have product on hand that will help shorten your holiday list.

Where: 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton