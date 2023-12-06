Holly Days kicks off 3-day event tonight at Dayton Arcade

“We’re really excited to be a new and old tradition for Daytonians around the holidays,” said Megan Dunn Peters, Arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners.

Holly Days was first featured in 1992 and 1993 by the City of Dayton. It was one of the last events held inside the Arcade before it shuttered. When renovations began in 2019, the construction crew removed holiday lights that still remained from the last Holly Days. In 2021, Holly Days returned.

Brittany Hawes, owner of Desert Roots featuring a curated collection of women’s clothing, handmade jewelry and candles, came as a customer in 2021 and wanted to be part of the Christmas magic the event brings.

“It’s just super magical,” Hawes said. “All of the Dayton community coming together is really cool to see.”

Dustin Wagner, owner of Nyminal Glass, praised the Arcade’s nostalgic essence and also said the Dayton community is very supportive of local artists, which is one of the reasons he wanted to return as a vendor. Nyminal Glass features pendant lights, wall mounted glass, tabletop sculptures and functional work.

Family-friendly events notably include trivia, a community Lego Build hosted by Brixilated, and holiday character entertainment from Fairy Godmother Events.

“We’re very excited to present such a multi-faceted event,” Peters said. “From interactive experiences to small-business shopping to toasting the holidays with friends in the Rotunda, there is truly something for the whole family to enjoy.”

Holly Days will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 7 and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. This event is free and open to the public.

For more event information, a vendor list or entertainment schedule, visit www.arcadedayton.com or the Dayton Arcade’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.