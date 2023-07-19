Hotel Versailles expands chauffeur service to 2 nights in Dayton

Hotel Versailles’ complimentary luxury chauffeur experience giving Dayton residents a ride to dine at the hotel’s farm-to-table restaurant concept is expanding to two nights of service.

“AmuseBUS— Dayton’s ticket to fine dining” will now run every Wednesday and Thursday evening until the end of August due to overwhelming popularity, according to a spokeswoman for the hotel. The hotel previously offered the experience solely on Thursdays.

“Although we are only about 45 minutes from Dayton, we didn’t want the distance to deter anyone from coming and dining or staying with us,” Executive Chef Aaron Allen previously said. “The AmuseBUS is a comfortable and luxurious way to experience Hotel Versailles and Silas without the drive.”

Pick-up will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Dayton Art Institute with drop-off planned for 10:30 p.m. For guests staying overnight at the hotel, drop-off will be at noon the next day. During the ride in the Mercedes-Benz Executive Shuttle, guests can expect a custom playlist, the hotel’s signature scents, house sparkling wine and a handful of surprises and delights.

The round-trip immersive experience is free to those who book a dinner for two at the hotel’s restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. Guest will also have the option to book the Ohio Staycation package to reserve an overnight stay and return chauffeur service the next morning.

Anyone interested should call the hotel concierge at 937-526-3020 to confirm their AmuseBUS tickets and dinner reservations. For more information about Hotel Versailles, visit www.hotelversaillesohio.com.