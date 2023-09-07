How to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month in Dayton

In celebration of September as National Bourbon Heritage Month, two downtown Dayton establishments are hosting bourbon-centric events.

Even though 95 percent of bourbon is currently made or finished in Kentucky, Ohio has a strong presence in the bourbon industry. Ohio is the fourth-largest domestic whiskey market, with sales led by bourbon, according to an article by Jordan Schulkin on Ohio Liquor’s website.

“Dating back to the 19th century, Cincinnati’s status as a port city on the Ohio River right across the border made it an ideal transport point for Kentucky bourbon,” the article stated. “Naturally, a profound appreciation of bourbon developed throughout the region and has continued to rise to award-winning heights across the state.”

The Century

Credit: Sarah Babcock Credit: Sarah Babcock

Downtown Dayton’s oldest bar, The Century has been nationally ranked as one of the top 10 bourbon bars in the country. With over 850 bottles of whiskey from around the world, the bar is primarily known for its bourbon selection.

Located at 18 S. Jefferson St., the bar typically hosts one-of-a-kind Blind Bourbon tastings lead by co-owner Joseph Head, who is a Kentucky Coronel and Bourbon Steward. This month they are adding three other special events.

On Thursday, Sept 14 guests can meet Jay Erisman of New Riff Distillery, who will lead a tasting event featuring a welcome cocktail with New Riff Bonded and pours of New Riff ‘Silver Grove’ Bourbon, New Riff Bonded, New Riff Malted and New Riff Balboa Rye.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19 guests can meet Stephen Fante of Limestone Branch Distillery. He will lead a tasting with all things Yellowstone including a welcome cocktail with Yellowstone Bourbon and pours of Yellowstone Bourbon, Yellowstone Private Barrel, Minor Case Rye, Yellowstone Malt and a Yellowstone 2023 limited release.

On Thursday, Sept 28 you can sit down with single barrel curator John Wadell, who will lead a tasting event centered on Peerless including a welcome cocktail with Peerless Small Batch and pours of Peerless Single Barrel Bourbon, Peerless Single Barrel Rye and more.

All three events kick off at 6 p.m. with general admission tickets costing $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.

The Foundry

The Foundry, a rooftop restaurant and bar that sits on the sixth floor of the AC Hotel at 124 Madison St. in Dayton, is teaming up with Buffalo Trace to host a bourbon-centric party.

The Buffalo Party from 4 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28 will feature Buffalo Trace Bourbon cocktails, bourbon-inspired food specials and live music.

At the forefront of this tasting experience will be Buffalo Trace Bourbon single pours and specialty cocktails including:

Kentucky Calling — Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Solera Sherry, Amaro Nonino, Black Walnut Bitters | $14

Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned — Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Demerara Sugar, Angostura Bitters, Luxardo Cherry | $18

Foundry Smokey Manhattan — Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Antica Formula Vermouth, Angostura Bitters | $17

Maple Whiskey Sour — Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Maple Syrup, Egg White | $15

Bourbon-inspired food specials include Bourbon Glazed Meatball Skewers, Bourbon Braised Pork Rib, Bourbon Chocolate Truffle and more.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable.