Huge Amazon site coming to Montgomery County: Your questions answered

Where will it be?

The new Amazon center will be across Union Airpark Boulevard from Procter & Gamble’s seven-year-old distribution operation, north of one of footwear company Crocs’ distribution sites. Crocs is building a third warehouse for its operation, after enjoying a strong year in 2020.

What else has been happening in that area?

As of two years ago, deft real estate moves around the airport had led to the development of five logistics buildings totaling more than 2.7 million square feet and employing then more than 2,270 people — a massive $92.3 million in capital investment at that point. Those numbers have only risen.

What are the concerns?

Dan Wendt, city manager for Vandalia, welcomes the new jobs but sees challenges in Amazon’s plans.

“This development and other planned logistics centers to the west of the airport negatively impact Vandalia in a way that no other community in the region is currently affected,” he said in an email. “The increased truck traffic could lead to real safety concerns with regard to collisions, as well as, increased congestion, noise, and wear-and-tear ... on infrastructure.”

