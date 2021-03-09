In-person Easter Sunrise Service returns to Carillon Historical Park

“In the same way the Easter message is one of joy and rebirth, this year having the event in person and live, helps the community on this healing process after a year of isolation and trauma for many people,” Heckman said.

The Deeds Carillon sits on three acres of land, and there is a large open field between it and the parking lot, creating ample space to socially distance, Heckman said.

Carillon Historical Park’s Easter Sunrise Service will return to an in-person event this year and be held Sunday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. STAFF FILE PHOTO Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

Visitors to the free service should bring blankets or chairs, and they will be encouraged to wear masks and to seat themselves away from people who are not part of their household.

The annual event is held jointly by Dayton History and Greater Dayton Christian Connections. This year, Rev. Shelby Walker of BTC Ministries, will give the Easter message. Dr. Larry Weinstein, a carillonneur for the park, will perform live music.

This will be the 80th Easter Sunrise Service at Deed’s Carillon. The first service was on April 5, 1942, less than four months after the nation entered World War II.

The annual non-denominational and ecumenical program has drawn thousands on Easter mornings. More than 8,000 attended in 1953 and the crowd grew to 10,000 in 1967. In recent years the crowd has ranged in size from 600 to 1,500 people.

The tradition “draws believers in the Easter message from across the spectrum to one place,” Heckman said. “There is something special about standing at the Deeds Carillon at dawn with hundreds of other members of the community.”