Italian restaurant to open in former space of Xenia China Inn

Troni Brothers Pizza in Kettering is opening a second restaurant in Xenia with a focus on adding additional pasta dishes, according to co-owner Dave Keen.
Keen told Dayton.com Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant will open in the former space of Xenia China Inn at 417 W. Second St.
Keen, his wife, Gina, and sons, Dylan and Riley, took over operations at Troni Brothers Pizza, located at 4654 Wilmington Pike, in May 2022.
He previously said the opportunity to own the pizza shop came about after a few years of working with the Troni family. Keen, who also owns Roxstar Payments, a company that sells point of sale (POS) systems, said he was helping Labinot (Labi) Troni, the owner of Roma’s Pizza in Springboro, set up the system when the phones started ringing off the hook. Labi asked Keen if he could stay and help answer the phones, so he did.
This was not a one-time incident. Keen said from that day forward he continued to volunteer at the Troni family’s restaurants and soon after brought Riley to work as well. Keen said he had a lot of fun working in the pizza shop and as his relationship with the family grew, so did his POS system business.
Hisni (Junior) Troni, former owner of Troni Brothers Pizza and Labi’s uncle, was a client of Keen’s. He explained that Junior was ready to start slowing down when he asked if Keen would be interested in owning the business.
Since taking over ownership, Keen said “it has been incredible.” He said he and his family have remodeled the dining room, added gelato and created new relationships in the community.
Keen, a Fairmont graduate who now lives in Beavercreek Twp., said he had been looking for a place to open a second location for several months. He took to Facebook to ask the community for opinions about an Italian restaurant coming to Xenia. After an overwhelming response, Keen said they decided to find a location.
Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant is expected to have additional featured pasta dishes added to the menu. Keen said they are currently limited in space in Kettering, making it hard to expand the menu.
“We’re excited about it,” Keen said. “We look forward to doing what we did in Kettering out here.”
Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant will be owned by Keen and the Troni family. An opening date is not available at this time as the restaurant is in its early stages.
For more information, visit www.tronibrotherspizza.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.
About the Author