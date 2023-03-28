Italian restaurant to open in former space of Xenia China Inn

Hisni (Junior) Troni, former owner of Troni Brothers Pizza and Labi’s uncle, was a client of Keen’s. He explained that Junior was ready to start slowing down when he asked if Keen would be interested in owning the business.

Since taking over ownership, Keen said “it has been incredible.” He said he and his family have remodeled the dining room, added gelato and created new relationships in the community.

Keen, a Fairmont graduate who now lives in Beavercreek Twp., said he had been looking for a place to open a second location for several months. He took to Facebook to ask the community for opinions about an Italian restaurant coming to Xenia. After an overwhelming response, Keen said they decided to find a location.

Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant is expected to have additional featured pasta dishes added to the menu. Keen said they are currently limited in space in Kettering, making it hard to expand the menu.

“We’re excited about it,” Keen said. “We look forward to doing what we did in Kettering out here.”

Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant will be owned by Keen and the Troni family. An opening date is not available at this time as the restaurant is in its early stages.

For more information, visit www.tronibrotherspizza.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.