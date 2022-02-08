IT’S BACK: Dayton brewery’s annual Undie Run returns downtown

Registration fee for the run is $45 per individual, according to a release, and teams can be created so friends can run and fundraise together. As individuals or teams gather fundraising donations above the registration fee amount, they’ll receive prizes such as apparel, merchandise or an open bar during the event.

Lock 27 will also donate $1 to the Children’s Tumor Foundation for every beer purchased during the event.

Cupid’s Undie Run was established in 2010 in Washington D.C. to benefit CTF, the world’s leader in Neurofibromatosis research. The national non-profit has raised over $21,700,000, with 100 percent of net proceeds funding research, according to a release.

“There is also an option to register, fundraise, and run remotely on the same day of the event. If a runner chooses the remote option, all fees and funds raised will still be donated straight to the cause and appropriate prizes will still be rewarded,” stated the release.