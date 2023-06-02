It’s National Donut Day: Where to score a free one in Dayton area

Location: 21 Park Ave., Oakwood

Details: For every dozen of donuts purchased, customers will be entered to win a dozen of donuts each week for one year. For every half dozen purchased, customers will receive a free treat coupon to use on their next visit.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Baker Benji’s

Location: 700 Troy St., Dayton

Details: Glazed donuts will be $1. If customers mention the bakery’s Facebook, they will receive one free donut with every dozen purchased.

More info: Visit the bakery’s Facebook page.

🍩Bill’s Donut Shop

Location: 268 N. Main St., Centerville

Details: Bill’s Donut Shop is giving away one free strawberry cream shortcake donut per person, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

🍩The Donut Haus Bakery

Location: 305 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: If you purchase a dozen, you will get one free donut.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Duck Donuts

Location: 1200 Brown St., Dayton

Details: Customers can enjoy a free cinnamon sugar donut in-shop. No purchase is necessary.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Glazed Donut Eatery

Location: 607 N. Detroit St., Xenia

Details: Glazed Donut Eatery is giving away one free regular donut with each dozen purchased.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Hole N One Donuts

Location: 2739 W. Alex Bell Road, Moraine

Details: For National Donut Day, customers will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win five different prizes: one free variety dozen for six months, one free variety dozen for three months, one free variety dozen, Hole N One 20-ounce tumbler or a T-shirt.

The shop is also offering a free donut for every dozen purchased.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Jim’s Donut Shop

Location: 122 E. National Road, Vandalia

Details: If customers buy a drink, they will receive one free regular donut, while supplies last.

🍩Stan the Donut Man

Location: 1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Details: If you purchase a dozen or half dozen, you will get one free donut.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

