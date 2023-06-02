BreakingNews
It’s National Donut Day: Where to score a free one in Dayton area
X

It’s National Donut Day: Where to score a free one in Dayton area

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

What to Know
By
1 hour ago

National Donut Day is today, June 2, and several shops across the Miami Valley are celebrating with free donuts and prizes.

The first-ever National Donut Day was celebrated in Chicago in 1938 by The Salvation Army as a fundraiser to help those in need during The Great Depression.

According to the organization’s website, The Salvation Army has a long history with donuts. In 1917, The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies were sent to France to bring a light of hope and happiness to soldiers on the battlefield. Soldiers would stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat (donuts) baked by the Lassies, the website stated.

ExploreBest of Dayton: Winners from 2022

Here is a list of businesses celebrating National Donut Day:

🍩Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Location: 21 Park Ave., Oakwood

Details: For every dozen of donuts purchased, customers will be entered to win a dozen of donuts each week for one year. For every half dozen purchased, customers will receive a free treat coupon to use on their next visit.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Baker Benji’s

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 700 Troy St., Dayton

Details: Glazed donuts will be $1. If customers mention the bakery’s Facebook, they will receive one free donut with every dozen purchased.

More info: Visit the bakery’s Facebook page.

🍩Bill’s Donut Shop

Location: 268 N. Main St., Centerville

Details: Bill’s Donut Shop is giving away one free strawberry cream shortcake donut per person, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

🍩The Donut Haus Bakery

Location: 305 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: If you purchase a dozen, you will get one free donut.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Duck Donuts

Location: 1200 Brown St., Dayton

Details: Customers can enjoy a free cinnamon sugar donut in-shop. No purchase is necessary.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

ExploreDayton Mayor proclaims Cheez-It Day

🍩Glazed Donut Eatery

Credit:

Credit:

Location: 607 N. Detroit St., Xenia

Details: Glazed Donut Eatery is giving away one free regular donut with each dozen purchased.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Hole N One Donuts

Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

Location: 2739 W. Alex Bell Road, Moraine

Details: For National Donut Day, customers will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win five different prizes: one free variety dozen for six months, one free variety dozen for three months, one free variety dozen, Hole N One 20-ounce tumbler or a T-shirt.

The shop is also offering a free donut for every dozen purchased.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Jim’s Donut Shop

Credit: Bill Reinke

Credit: Bill Reinke

Location: 122 E. National Road, Vandalia

Details: If customers buy a drink, they will receive one free regular donut, while supplies last.

🍩Stan the Donut Man

Location: 1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Details: If you purchase a dozen or half dozen, you will get one free donut.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

Is your business celebrating National Donut Day? Send details to Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
New mural completed at Ha Ha Pizza: ‘Yellow Springs has a piece of my...
2
DCDC hires new executive director
3
Ukrainian heritage honored in two new UD library exhibits
4
New mobile bar service opens in Dayton area
5
70 tons of sand and a day of fun at West Carrollton’s Sandmazing Free...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top