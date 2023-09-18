It’s time to tailgate! Here are 3 jug recipes featuring Buckeye Vodka

It’s officially football season which means it’s time to tailgate! 🏈
Whether you’re rooting on your favorite team from outside the stadium or at home, jug cocktails are an easy way to share a drink with family and friends.
Here are three jug recipes for your game day festivities featuring Buckeye Vodka:
Buckeye Vodka Jungle Juice Jug (Orange) 🧡
Ingredients:
● 1 bottle of Buckeye Vodka
● 750 ML bottle of white rum
● 2 gallons of orange juice
● 1 gallon of lemonade
● 2 quarts of fruit punch
Buckeye Vodka Jungle Juice Jug (Purple) 💜
Ingredients:
● 1 bottle of Buckeye Vodka
● 750 ML bottle of Blue Curacao
● 1 bottle of Grenadine syrup
● 1 gallon of lemonade
● 1 gallon of cranberry juice
Buckeye Vodka Jungle Juice Jug (Pink) 💗
Ingredients:
● 1 bottle of Buckeye Vodka
● 1 bottle white rum
● 1 bottle of Grenadine syrup
● 1 gallon of pink lemonade
● 1 gallon of club soda
For all recipes, pour Buckeye Vodka and the rest of the ingredients into a large jug. Mix thoroughly for one minute. Pour over ice and enjoy!
The Ohio-made Buckeye Vodka is distilled 10 times to create a smooth taste that mixes well with any cocktail.
For more information about Buckeye Vodka, visit www.buckeyevodka.com or the brand’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages (@BuckeyeVodka).
