It’s time to tailgate! Here are 3 jug recipes featuring Buckeye Vodka

It’s officially football season which means it’s time to tailgate! 🏈

Whether you’re rooting on your favorite team from outside the stadium or at home, jug cocktails are an easy way to share a drink with family and friends.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Here are three jug recipes for your game day festivities featuring Buckeye Vodka:

Buckeye Vodka Jungle Juice Jug (Orange) 🧡

Ingredients:

● 1 bottle of Buckeye Vodka

● 750 ML bottle of white rum

● 2 gallons of orange juice

● 1 gallon of lemonade

● 2 quarts of fruit punch

Buckeye Vodka Jungle Juice Jug (Purple) 💜

Ingredients:

● 1 bottle of Buckeye Vodka

● 750 ML bottle of Blue Curacao

● 1 bottle of Grenadine syrup

● 1 gallon of lemonade

● 1 gallon of cranberry juice

Buckeye Vodka Jungle Juice Jug (Pink) 💗

Ingredients:

● 1 bottle of Buckeye Vodka

● 1 bottle white rum

● 1 bottle of Grenadine syrup

● 1 gallon of pink lemonade

● 1 gallon of club soda

For all recipes, pour Buckeye Vodka and the rest of the ingredients into a large jug. Mix thoroughly for one minute. Pour over ice and enjoy!

The Ohio-made Buckeye Vodka is distilled 10 times to create a smooth taste that mixes well with any cocktail.

For more information about Buckeye Vodka, visit www.buckeyevodka.com or the brand’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages (@BuckeyeVodka).