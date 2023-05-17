X

‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 6: Amy Schneider still fifth overall as elimination looms

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

What to Know
By
11 minutes ago

Dayton native Amy Schneider finished in second place during Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy! Masters” and still ranks fifth overall.

In the second game of the evening, the Oakland, California writer faced Matt Amodio, a post-doctoral researcher from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer, the third-highest-earning American game show contestant of all time.

Hosted by Ken Jennings and structured in the style of a Champions League, “Jeopardy! Masters” features six super champs: Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, Holzhauer, Mattea Roach, and Schneider.

“Jeopardy! Masters” consists of 10 one-hour episodes featuring two games among different combinations of the six contestants. After each game, match points are awarded: 3 for finishing first, 1 for finishing second and 0 for finishing third. Only the top three with the highest match point total will advance to the final, resulting in a champion who will win a grand prize of $500,000.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Holzhauer, best known for his 32-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak in 2019, dominated the Jeopardy! round, finishing with 11,000 points followed by Schneider with 3,400 and Amodio with 1,600.

Explore‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 5: Amy Schneider struggles to advance as semifinals approach

The tide briefly turned in Double Jeopardy! when Schneider found the Daily Double and wagered her entire 4,200 points in the category Go To Your Room. The clue:

“This room gave its name to an official art exhibition sponsored by the French government and once held at the Louvre.”

Schneider correctly answered Salon, bringing her score to 8,400. However, her momentum was short-lived when Amodio successfully countered with a true Daily Double of his own. At the end of the round, Holzhauer led with 30,200 followed by Amodio with 12,800 and Schneider with 10,000.

Explore‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 4: Amy Schneider ends first week of games in fifth place

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category Landmarks:

“For more than a millennium, a huge embroidered work known as the kiswa has been used to adorn and protect this structure.”

Schneider, wagering 3,000, correctly answered Kaaba, raising her total to 13,000 points. Amodio, wagering 7,201, opted for Wailing Wall, dropping him to 5,599. Holzhauer, wagering 310, humorously responded Is There No One Else, bringing his first-place total to 29,890.

During the interview segment, Schneider shared her excitement of recently visiting Disneyland for the first time.

“I had never in my life been to Disneyland until just last week,” she said. “There were two main highlights. One of the Imperial soldiers, in character, complemented the dress I was wearing, which was very nice. And then the number one highlight was that we saw some baby ducklings.”

ExploreAmy Schneider takes fourth overall in ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ premiere

The leaderboard at the end of the sixth episode: First: Holzhauer (15); Second: He (12); Third: Roach (8); Fourth: Amodio (6); Fifth: Schneider (5); and Buttrey: (2). The ranking takes into account the number of correct responses.

Only four contestants will advance to the semifinals. Two contestants will be eliminated Wednesday when the show returns at 8 p.m. on ABC. The show will also stream on Hulu.

In Other News
1
I Heart Ice Cream to open location in Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar district
2
Manna to hold grand opening in Centerville with 5-course meal
3
Dayton caterer to reopen marketplace at downtown Dayton Premier Health...
4
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 5: Amy Schneider struggles to advance as...
5
UPDATE: Boston Stoker to close downtown Dayton location this month due...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top