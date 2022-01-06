Hamburger icon
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 26, Dayton native’s ‘very impressive’ record continues

Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion.
What to Know
By , Dayton
Updated 1 hour ago

Dayton native Amy Schneider’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak rolled on Jan. 5 with a 26-day total of $950,000.

At the outset, host Ken Jennings praised her track record.

“If you’ve been watching ‘Jeopardy!’ this week, you know that in Monday’s and Tuesday’s games, our returning champion Amy Schneider could not be caught heading into Final Jeopardy!,” Jennings said. “But that’s not unusual, that’s par for the course for Amy, who has had 21 of her 25 games be runaways or lock games. It’s pretty impressive, that’s a very impressive stat.”

ExploreDayton native ‘Jeopardy!’ champ was victim of armed robbery

Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Schneider garnered $31,000, an over $16,600 lead over her nearest competitor. The clue in the category of the 1950s: “The first TV debate between presidential candidates of the same party involved him and future running mate Estes Kefauver.” She correctly answered Adlai Stevenson yet played it extremely safe, wagering only $1,000.

During the interview segment, the Chaminade-Julienne graduate discussed her Little League history, a far cry from her current victories.

“We went the entire season without winning a single game,” she said. “Apparently, the coach didn’t show up to the draft at the beginning of the season, so it was just everyone that didn’t get picked for the other teams. But we had a lot of fun. One time, a kid caught a fly ball, and we all went crazy so that was kind of a highlight of the season.”

ExploreDayton native stars in new Nat Geo WILD series

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

