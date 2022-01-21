‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 37, Dayton native delivers ‘gold medal worthy’ performance

“It’s been another outstanding week so far for our returning champion Amy Schneider,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset. “Three more runaway wins, taking her to a total of 36, 108 more correct responses this week, taking her to a total of 1,164. And, yet, with all those numbers, the one thing I can’t stop thinking about is the thing Amy said she thinks about before the start of every show. The lyrics to ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem. Well, today’s show is another shot for you Amy.”

During the interview portion, the Chaminade-Julienne graduate revealed why she felt “Jeopardy!” is her personal Olympics.