‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 41, Dayton native’s ‘remarkable run’ ends

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category Countries of the World: “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the most populous.” Talsma correctly answered Bangladesh, wagering $12,000 and raising his total to $29,600. Schneider didn’t offer a response and wagered $8,000. She finished in second place with $19,600.

“Amy Schneider, congratulations, what a run,” Jennings said. “Thank you for the two months you’ve spent with us. It was very special. It was remarkable. We’ll be seeing you again in the Tournament of Champions.”

The engineering manager from Oakland, California, the second all-time champ and the fourth-highest earner in regular-season play, exits the show with a winning total of $1,382,800.

She will return this fall for the Tournament of Champions where she will face Matt Amodio and other top players from the season.