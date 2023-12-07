Joui Wine holds grand opening tonight in Dayton

In addition, the space offers wines by the glass rotating on a weekly basis and a cocktail list. Small bites include cheese, charcuterie, salad, sandwiches and dips. This is more like a light lunch or afternoon snack rather than a full meal.

Gay’s original concept was to simply open a wine retail shop downtown, something that has been missing since The Wine Gallery closed in 2018. She was looking for a spot about 900 to 1,000 square feet but ended up falling in love with a space double that size. With the extra room she added a bar and small bites to her plans.

In the future, Gay hopes to use the space, designed by David Kittredge and Ginger Roddick of The Idea Collective, for public and private events like dance parties, corporate happy hours or chef pop-up meals.

One aspect of the space I particularly loved is near the entrance. Guests can write on the cork of their wine bottle and deposit it into a case to forever remember their time spent at Joui.

The business also has a monthly wine club called “The Dose.” One dose is two bottles of wine and a double dose is four bottles of wine. Each month, it will be curated based on themes and include recommendations for food pairings, Gay said.

Joui is located at 117 E. Third St. next to Salt Block Biscuit Company. The space is dreamy with natural light, bright colors and a touch of ‘60s psychedelic.

The business is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit www.jouiwine.com or the establishment’s Instagram or Facebook pages.