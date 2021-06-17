JUST IN: 2nd Street Market will reopen indoor space in July

The 2nd Street Market announced it will “gradually resume” indoor market operations next month.
The indoor market will reopen on Saturdays only with pre-pandemic hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a release.
“The timeline for reopening will be progressive,” said Lynda Suda, 2nd Street Market manager. “We will start with Saturdays and then will continue to add additional days as customer base and vendor capacity allows.”
Credit: Jessica Hansbauer
The market’s staff is working with vendors to determine which ones will return to the indoor market starting July 17, including prepared food vendors.
Located in a former freight house, the indoor space was too narrow to allow for safe social distancing and closed at the start of the pandemic, according to Five Rivers MetroParks, which operates the market.
Organizers arranged special drive-thru and outdoor markets last fall and resumed them again in the spring.
“We recognize the market is one of the few places in downtown Dayton where people can access fresh, healthy food, so it was important we stay open in some capacity throughout the pandemic,” Suda said. “Welcoming vendors and the public back into our indoor space allows us to provide a wider range of products to the community and helps support more small businesses.”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Indoor seating will be spread throughout the building to provide people with more personal space.
Face coverings will not be required but encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated and disposable masks will be available at the entrances.
Shoppers can expect a number of outdoor farmers market vendors to remain outside, relocating to the north side of the building along East Second Street.
Through a partnership with local nonprofit Homefull, the EBT/SNAP exchange will resume indoors. The Market also will continue offering Produce Perks, a matching program that qualifying shoppers can use to maximize their purchases on produce.