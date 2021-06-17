JUST IN: 2nd Street Market will reopen indoor space in July

Located in a former freight house, the indoor space was too narrow to allow for safe social distancing and closed at the start of the pandemic, according to Five Rivers MetroParks, which operates the market.

Organizers arranged special drive-thru and outdoor markets last fall and resumed them again in the spring.

“We recognize the market is one of the few places in downtown Dayton where people can access fresh, healthy food, so it was important we stay open in some capacity throughout the pandemic,” Suda said. “Welcoming vendors and the public back into our indoor space allows us to provide a wider range of products to the community and helps support more small businesses.”

The 2nd Street Market, located at 600. E. 2nd St. in downtown Dayton, has been holding outdoor markets during the pandemic. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Indoor seating will be spread throughout the building to provide people with more personal space.

Face coverings will not be required but encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated and disposable masks will be available at the entrances.

Shoppers can expect a number of outdoor farmers market vendors to remain outside, relocating to the north side of the building along East Second Street.

Through a partnership with local nonprofit Homefull, the EBT/SNAP exchange will resume indoors. The Market also will continue offering Produce Perks, a matching program that qualifying shoppers can use to maximize their purchases on produce.