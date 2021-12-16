JUST IN: Chicken Head’s finds new home and will share space with three businesses

Joining Chicken Head’s under the same roof will be three local businesses — Simply Savory by Rachel, a signature seasoning spices vendor, Nimbus Comic Cafe, a Trotwood coffee roaster, and The Cookieologist, selling fresh-baked cookies.

“It’s not just about the jobs we create, not just the businesses we incubate,” Head said. “We really want to be the keystone as you move into the northern North Main Street business district. We really want to be that sort of business and to be (seen) as a shining light coming off I-75.”

The reopening will come just more than a year after the restaurant closed temporarily, citing vandalism. Originally located at 3261 W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Northwest Plaza, Chicken Head’s quickly built a loyal following in just a year-and-a-half in business.

“I write today to regretfully inform you that we will [be] closed for the immediate future,” said Chicken Head founder Anthony Head in his Facebook post on Feb. 14. “Due to the cowardly acts of a few who damaged our restaurant, equipment and inventory, we will not be able to continue operations.”

Head said the vandalism incident resulted in a currently ongoing civil lawsuit against a former business partner. Ahead of the reopening, he said his team will move forward with confidence because their business interruption wasn’t caused by the pandemic.