JUST IN: Dayton BBQ restaurant to reopen under new ownership 5 months after shutting down

Fatback's BBQ on Linden Avenue in Dayton will reopen under new ownership 5 months after shutting down, its new owners say. MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF

Britton said the sale of Fatback’s “is bittersweet for me, as we have discussed before. I am looking forward to retirement and to slow down and enjoy life a bit, but at the same time I will deeply miss not only Fatback’s and the loyal employees and customers, many that I have become good friends with over the years.”

The building that houses Fatback’s, located west of Smithville Road on Linden Avenue, “has been a huge part of my life over the last 38 years, back to when I had my heating and air conditioning business, Comfort Center Inc., in the same building,” Britton said.

Britton, a Dayton native and 1977 graduate of Belmont High School, had announced in the summer of 2019 that he had put the Fatback’s business, real estate, recipes and equipment up for sale, and that he was willing to teach the new owner the techniques and recipes that have made Fatback’s a popular destination for barbecue enthusiasts and generated a strong catering business in addition to the restaurant’s retail sales.

“I’m not going to sell it to just anybody. I want someone who has a passion for barbecue,” Britton told the Dayton Daily News at the time.

But no sale occurred over the following year, and in September 2020, Britton closed Fatback’s while still keeping it on the market.

On Sunday, Britton said he was looking to spend more time with his family, including his six grandchildren.

Britton said one of his former employees, Tyler Flohre, “who was with me at Fatback’s since day one and never missed a day in seven years, will be staying on and will be a huge help with the transition.”