JUST IN: Dayton has 2 new Chipotle restaurants

Chipotle recently opened its doors at 275 E National Road in Vandalia, and a second local Chipotle is poised to open later this summer at 1925 W. Dorothy Lane in Moraine. Both locations have a drive-thru, pick-up lane.

On average, according to a Chipotle release, both locations will hire about 25 positions and are currently looking for people to apply. Anyone interested can search available positions at chipotle.com/careers.