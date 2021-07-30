JUST IN: Dayton has 2 new Chipotle restaurants

Two new Chipotle Mexican Grills will tempt your taste buds across Dayton this summer.
Chipotle recently opened its doors at 275 E National Road in Vandalia, and a second local Chipotle is poised to open later this summer at 1925 W. Dorothy Lane in Moraine. Both locations have a drive-thru, pick-up lane.
On average, according to a Chipotle release, both locations will hire about 25 positions and are currently looking for people to apply. Anyone interested can search available positions at chipotle.com/careers.
“Dayton-area guests have the opportunity to support Folds of Honor, an organization which funds $5,000 college scholarships to families of America’s fallen and disabled service-members, by rounding up their bill to the next highest dollar amount through the Round Up for Real Change feature in the Chipotle app or website,” stated the release.
Hours for the Vandalia restaurant and soon-to-open Moraine location are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.