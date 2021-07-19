JUST IN: Dayton Masonic Center announces more shows to concert lineup

After what was supposed to be a stellar kick off season in 2020, music will soon finally take root in the Schiewetz Auditorium in the Dayton Masonic Center.
Dayton Masonic Live is steadily building a 2021 concert lineup that is set to debut on Sept. 4 with the Rush Tribute Project.
Today, John King was announced for an Oct. 1 concert as the fifth addition to the growing roster.
“The ramp up has almost been as hard as the ramp down with rescheduled dates and just going back and checking the calendar (for) all the notes that were dusty from two years ago about deals that were rescheduled,” said Brian Johnson, Dayton Masonic Live’s production and promotions manager.
After a few years of major renovations to the auditorium, including new seating and carpeting, air conditioning, the addition of an elevator and stage lighting and audio upgrades, Dayton Masonic Live was slated for its first concert in December last year. However, the pandemic cancelled that performance and the show was rescheduled for May 2021.
“Mostly though, we just had to be patient and pick the right time to be able to get open,” Johnson said. “We didn’t want to rush into a season and then regret it because of a resurgence of COVID.”
To date, five shows have been announced for 2021. According to Johnson, Dayton Masonic Live expects six or seven more shows to be announced for the 2021 season. Tickets for all scheduled shows are now on sale at daytonmasonic.live.
Current lineup:
🎶Rush Tribute Project
Sept. 4, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20 - $45
🎶HOTEL CALIFORNIA, The Original Eagles Tribute
Sept. 17, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20 - $45
🎶John King
Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15 - $65
🎶Over the Rhine & Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors
Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $15 - $70
🎶Signs of Life, The American Pink Floyd
Nov. 19, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20 - $45
A “Pick 2 or 3 Package” is also available for purchase on the website.
The space, larger than the Victoria Theatre but smaller than the Schuster Center, will focus heavily on national, contemporary, live music artists, Johnson said.
Though this season will only be able to fit up to about 12 shows, according to Johnson, it’s possible the venue could have a lineup of 75 performances next year. Dayton Masonic Live’s long-term goal, however, is to hold 100 shows a year beginning in 2023.
Food from the Pizza Bandit and a full-service bar will be available for purchase during concerts.
Originally called the Dayton Masonic Temple, the historic eight-story structure built in Grecian architecture style opened in 1928.