JUST IN: Dayton Masonic Center announces more shows to concert lineup

Brian Johnson is the production and promotions manager for Dayton Masonic Live. The Masonic Center is hosting more live music each year. LISA POWELL / STAFF

“Mostly though, we just had to be patient and pick the right time to be able to get open,” Johnson said. “We didn’t want to rush into a season and then regret it because of a resurgence of COVID.”

To date, five shows have been announced for 2021. According to Johnson, Dayton Masonic Live expects six or seven more shows to be announced for the 2021 season. Tickets for all scheduled shows are now on sale at daytonmasonic.live.

Current lineup:

🎶Rush Tribute Project

Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $45

🎶HOTEL CALIFORNIA, The Original Eagles Tribute

Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $45

🎶John King

Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $65

🎶Over the Rhine & Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors

Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $70

🎶Signs of Life, The American Pink Floyd

Nov. 19, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $45

A “Pick 2 or 3 Package” is also available for purchase on the website.

The space, larger than the Victoria Theatre but smaller than the Schuster Center, will focus heavily on national, contemporary, live music artists, Johnson said.

Though this season will only be able to fit up to about 12 shows, according to Johnson, it’s possible the venue could have a lineup of 75 performances next year. Dayton Masonic Live’s long-term goal, however, is to hold 100 shows a year beginning in 2023.

Food from the Pizza Bandit and a full-service bar will be available for purchase during concerts.

Originally called the Dayton Masonic Temple, the historic eight-story structure built in Grecian architecture style opened in 1928.