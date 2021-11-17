JUST IN: Dayton’s new craft soda brand debuts tomorrow

Johnson said he’s always been intrigued by chefs and bartenders who create unique flavor profiles using their expertise and artisanal ingredients. The founders of Rock, Paper, Soda say they will do the same thing with their soda brand for people striving for a non-alcoholic lifestyle or for soda fans in general.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Johnson, Anderson and Burton will meet every week to test new flavors and experiment with small batches before releasing new Rock, Paper, Soda flavors on a regular basis. Johnson said they will also introduce seasonal flavors in addition to flavors that will become the brand’s “standards.”

The partnership between the three entrepreneurial friends just makes a lot of sense, according to Johnson.

“I have great confidence in James’ flavors (knowledge),” Johnson said. “He’s willing to experiment and try new things. Shane owns a coffee shop. His expertise in the beverage industry is one of the highest in the area.”

Thursday’s Rock, Paper, Soda pop-up at Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. 4th St. in downtown Dayton, will be joined by Kung Fu BBQ’s weekly pick-up pop-up, Ghostlight Coffee selling individual pies, and, of course, The Pizza Bandit selling pies and pizza snacks.