JUST IN: Get ready for Dayton Burger Week next week!

Dayton Burger Week is back with some of the region’s best burgers.
Seven days of $6 burgers in five cities is back starting Monday, July 12 through Sunday, July 18. After what the Ohio Beef Council called a successful first three years, it’s bringing the Ohio Burger Week back to Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.
“For seven days, burger lovers will have the opportunity to travel to participating Dayton Burger Week locations featuring $6 burgers to get their beefy burger love fulfilled,” according to a release. “Passports will once again help guide consumers throughout the week.”
Participants can pick up their passports at each location starting Monday or it can be downloaded online at daytonburgerweek.com.
All week, burger lovers can collect stamps to be entered for a grand prize drawing at the end of Burger Week.
Participating area restaurants and their Dayton Burger Week burgers include:
🍔AGAVE & RYE
AgaveAndRye.com, 2 N Market Street, Troy
The Baby Got Mac! Consists of two Smash Burgers, Mac N Cheese, Caramelized Onion & Tomato Sauce, Tobacco Onions, Spicy Roasted Garlic Aioli, and Brioche Bun.
🍔BACK HOME TAVERN & TABLE
BackHomeTavern.com, 1151 Brown Street, Dayton
Try the Whitehouse Burger Classic burger with 1/2 pound beef and your choice of cheese. Served with obligatory Idaho fry sauce and a side of fries. Also, the Farmer’s Burger Premium burger is 1/2 pound of fresh burger patty stacked with a fried egg, bacon, sautéed spinach and peppers, fried jalapeno and fried onion rings on a garlic aioli ciabatta bun. Served with a side of fries.
🍔DRAFT BAR & GRILLE
DraftBarAndGrille.com, 7029 Yankee Rd., Liberty Township
Try the Western Burger, a 6oz patty on a toasted brioche bun topped with blue cheese crumbles, pickled onion, crispy bacon and sweet BBQ sauce. Also, the Peanut Butter Bacon Burger, a 6oz patty on a toasted high crown white bread topped with provolone cheese, crispy bacon, crunchy peanut butter and a pickle.
🍔FLIPSIDE
FlipsideBurger.com, 7622 Blake St, Liberty Township
Vermont Maple Cheddah is a 7oz. Ohio grass-fed beef patty with 2-year aged Vermont cheddar cheese, smoked apple wood bacon, and spicy maple ketchup.
🍔FRISCH’S
Frischs.com, Multiple Locations
Super Big Boy or Bad Boy & Fries, a 1/2 lb. of beef patties with cheese, lettuce, pickle, and Frisch’s Original or Spicy Tartar sauce. Or try the Super Deluxe or California Big Boy & Fries, a 1/2 lb. of beef patties with cheese, leaf lettuce, red onion, pickle, tomato, and Frisch’s Original Tartar sauce. Not satisfied? Make it a California with crispy bacon and smashed avocado.
🍔LOCK 27 BREWING
Facebook.com/Lock27Brewing, 1035 S Main Street, Centerville
Try the Lock 27 Burger, a house beef patty on a brioche bun, topped with cheddar cheese, candied bacon, Always Sunny in Dayton beer cheese, and caramelized onions.
🍔LOOSE ENDS BREWING
LooseEndsBrewing.com, 890 South Main Street, Centerville
Try the Brewhouse Bourbon Bacon Burger, a 7oz. blend of ribeye, chuck, applewood smoked bacon and herbed butter grilled to smokey perfection. It’s layered with melted Muenster cheese, grilled onions, and a generous pour of their newly-created bourbon butter steak sauce. It’s finished with crisp lettuce, two deep- fried house made signature pickles and horseradish dill ranch. That first bite, a perfect throwback to the famous steakhouse experience of old.
🍔MACKENZIE RIVER PIZZA GRILL & PUB
MackenzieRiverPizza.com, 2739 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek
The Ol’ Prospector is a 1/2 lb. all-beef burger packed with nuggets of cheddar and smoky bacon, topped with smoked Gouda. Served on a brioche bun.
🍔SMOKIN BBQ
SmokinBarbque.com, 200 E 5th St., Dayton
The Turnt End Burger is a 1/2 lb. smoked steak burger topped with chopped bacon burnt ends and sticky icky sauce, melted provolone and kosher pickles on a buttery brioche bun.
🍔ROMER’S BAR & GRILL
RomersBar.com, 4439 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook
Try the Cowboy Burger, a hand-pattied 6oz. beef burger with provolone cheese, onion rings and topped with BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Also, the Mushroom & Swiss Burger, a hand-pattied 6z beef burger, swiss cheese, mushrooms on a brioche bun. A1 available on the side.
🍔TAKE 2 GRILL AT HOLLYWOOD GAMING
HollywoodDaytonRaceway.com, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton
Try the Peanut Butter & Bacon Burger, a 6oz. beef patty topped with bacon jam, peanut butter and American cheese.
🍔ROOTBEER STANDE
RootbeerStande.com, 1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton
Hank’s Hearty Burger, a generous quarter pound, hand-pattied burger. It is served on a toasted brioche bun. Pick your cheese from American, swiss, provolone, marbled bleu cheese, or ghost pepper cheese. This burger is served with mayo, pickle, onion, lettuce, and tomato. Make it a double for an additional $2.99. Also, the Rodeo Burger, a generous quarter pound, hand-pattied burger. It is served on a toasted brioche bun with bacon, American cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Make it a double for an additional $2.99.
🍔THE STABLE
Facebook.com/PCStable, 507 North Barron Street, Eaton
The Stable Burger is made with applewood smoke bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, signature haystacks, chipotle ranch, and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun.
🍔WATERMARK
EatDrinkWatermark.com, 20 S. 1st St., Miamisburg
The PCB BURGER is a 1/3 lb. all-beef patty containing Housemade Pimento Cheese, Signature Bourbon-Bacon Jam, and caramelized onion.