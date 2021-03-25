JUST IN: Gionino’s Pizzeria unveils plans for its 2nd Dayton-area restaurant

Clark and his franchise ownership group are “looking to expand our brand quickly throughout the Dayton region,” Clark said. “We are already looking into locations for our third and fourth stores. If all goes well, we will hopefully start the build-out for those stores later this year.”

The new Kettering carryout and delivery restaurant will employ about 20.

“We have begun hiring folks already,” Clark said. “They will spend at least six weeks training at the Dayton store to ensure that they learn the Gionino’s way.”

Clark, a Huffman Historic Area resident and the owner of DK Effect at 1600 E. Third St., is a native of the Akron area and grew up a stone’s throw from Gionino’s first restaurant, which opened in 1989. The northeast Ohio pizza chain operates more than 40 locations, mostly in the Cleveland, Akron and Canton areas.

In addition to pizza, Gionino’s serves Italiano Fried Chicken, along with subs, salads, and wings.

For more information regarding Gionino’s in Dayton, check out the Gionino’s Pizzeria Huffman Facebook page.