JUST IN: Local chicken spot permanently closes, new restaurant to take its place

“We are excited to bring a truly fresh, never frozen establishment to our communities,” Smith said.

Chicka Wing’s menu will feature several combo options that include choices of “chicka fingers,” and wings, available in both bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and French fries are also on the menu.

“Eventually we will be branching out and adding more locations,” Smith said. “These are just our first two initial locations. We want to get a couple of them up and running, then, as revenue comes in, we’ll look at either building a new location and buy a piece of property and going that route, or we’ll continue to build-out, you know, previous standing buildings.”

This story will be updated as soon as a Chicka Wing’s opening date is announced.