JUST IN: Local chicken spot permanently closes, new restaurant to take its place

Almost exactly one year after its debut, Wiley’s Wings Tenders Fries in Huber Heights has closed its doors for the last time.
Wiley’s co-founder, Kelly Gray, along with her partner, Ray Wiley, confirmed the restaurant at 6315 Brandt Pike (Ohio 201) closed for the last time on Jan. 28. The restaurant opened last year on Jan. 27.
Gray and Wiley are also the founders and former owners of the locally based restaurant chains Hot Head Burritos and Rapid Fired Pizza. In Oct. last year, the couple sold the Rapid Fired Pizza company to Pie Guys Restaurants LLC based in South Caroline, though Gray and Wiley are still the licensees of two Rapid Fired locations in the Dayton area.
Soon after Wiley’s closure in Huber Heights, Gray and Wiley sold the space to the co-founders of a brand new fast-casual, chicken restaurant concept, Chicka Wing. The new restaurant will simultaneously open a second Chicka Wings location in Springfield at 1875 S. Limestone St.
Chicka Wing founder Adam Price, a Dayton transplant from Alabama, and Chicka Wing vice president, Kyle Smith, a Vandalia native, expect the restaurant to be ready to open within six to eight weeks. Price and Smith, also brother-in-laws, say they want to serve the community and “take off on their own.”
“We are excited to bring a truly fresh, never frozen establishment to our communities,” Smith said.
Chicka Wing’s menu will feature several combo options that include choices of “chicka fingers,” and wings, available in both bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and French fries are also on the menu.
“Eventually we will be branching out and adding more locations,” Smith said. “These are just our first two initial locations. We want to get a couple of them up and running, then, as revenue comes in, we’ll look at either building a new location and buy a piece of property and going that route, or we’ll continue to build-out, you know, previous standing buildings.”
This story will be updated as soon as a Chicka Wing’s opening date is announced.
