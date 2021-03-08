JUST IN: New Thai restaurant sets opening date on Far Hills Avenue

The restaurant located at 5841 Far Hills Ave. was founded by Suwapat “Sue” Whitted, owner of Thai Kitchen on Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. The new restaurant will serve upscale Thai dishes. Plans call for a sushi bar and a bar serving alcohol are “coming soon,” Whitted told this news outlet Monday, March 8.

The new Thai Table will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for lunch service; 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for dinner service; 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday for dinner service; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.