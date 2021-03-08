JUST IN: New Thai restaurant sets opening date on Far Hills Avenue

The Dayton area’s newest Asian restaurant, Thai Table, is scheduled to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 9 in the former Geez Grill & Pub space off Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp.
The restaurant located at 5841 Far Hills Ave. was founded by Suwapat “Sue” Whitted, owner of Thai Kitchen on Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. The new restaurant will serve upscale Thai dishes. Plans call for a sushi bar and a bar serving alcohol are “coming soon,” Whitted told this news outlet Monday, March 8.
The new Thai Table will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for lunch service; 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for dinner service; 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday for dinner service; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Whitted has operated Thai Kitchen at 8971 Kingsridge Drive behind the Dayton Mall for the last three years. She has told this news outlet she has been looking for a spot for a second location and believes the former Geez space, with plenty of residential neighborhoods surrounding it, is a great fit.
“Thai cuisine is becoming more popular in the Dayton area, and I want to explore some new ideas,” Whitted said.
Three Thai restaurants have opened in south Dayton and Kettering in the last year: Massaman Thai Cuisine on Shroyer Road in Dayton’s Patterson Park neighborhood, Singha Thai in the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering and Thai Street Noodles on Bigger Road in south Kettering.
Geez Grill & Pub moved to 6061 Far Hills Ave. in the Washington Square Shopping Center last fall.
For more information about Thai Table, go to www.facebook.com/ThaiTableDayton.