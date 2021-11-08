JUST IN: Nothing Bundt Cakes opens second Dayton area bakery

A Miamisburg bakery has opened shop in Beavercreek to better serve its growing following.
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its doors in Beavercreek at 2418 Esquire Dr., Suite 4 on Thursday, Nov. 4, under a soft opening status that will last through the holiday season. This is the second Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery owned and operated by local husband-and-wife team, Jeff and Renee Hall.
The bakery will hold a grand opening sometime in January after the holiday rush.
In Sept. 2018, the Halls opened their first Nothing Bundt Cakes shop in Miamisburg at 9632 Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) in the Shoppes at the Exchange retail center north of Austin Landing. Its been a successful first three years, said Renee Hall, with over 12,000 customers who subscribe to the bakery’s “eClub.”
“(Customers) have definitely been super supportive and excited for us,” Hall said. “It’s really been neat to see the customer reaction. When we tell them (we’re opening another shop) they’re excited for us and they’re happy for us. So, that makes for a good feeling.”
The shop operates as a carryout-only bakery, selling four different sizes of Bundt cakes ready for purchase. If a customer doesn’t see a cake in the flavor they like that’s ready to go, Hall said they can make a fresh, hand-crafted Bundt cake within 15 to 20 minutes.
There’s also a retail space in the bakery with balloons, small gifts, candles and more available.
At the new location, the Halls are especially looking forward to being closer to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and serving the military community.
“We do donate and do some things already through them (WPAFB),” Hall said. “So, we’re really excited to further that relationship with them and then just the community in general... We just we just love the area, and it just seemed like a great place for a lot of reasons to put another bakery.”
Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in 1997 and is now headquartered in Addison, Texas, near Dallas. The company operates more than 400 bakeries in dozens of states, offering bundt cakes in a variety of sizes and flavors.
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Beavercreek is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays.
