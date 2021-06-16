JUST IN: Popular chicken tender chain to open 20 area restaurants in 2021

The fast-casual restaurant specializes in chicken tender combo meals, but also serves chicken sandwiches, wraps, salads, fries and several dipping sauce options.

Huey Magoo’s was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to include restaurants in Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. However, in 2021, the franchise plans to open restaurants in Ohio, North Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina and more.

Additional locations are also planned to open in Tennessee and Florida, totaling 200 new franchisees, according to the release. Most Huey Magoo locations offer dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party delivery services.

Specific Dayton area locations for future Huey Magoo’s restaurants were not immediately available. This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.