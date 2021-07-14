JUST IN: Warped Wing Brewing to launch bottled root beer brand

“This is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Nick Bowman, VP/Sales & Marketing and Managing Partner at Warped Wing. “We have been testing our housemade root beer as a draught-only offering for a few years with tremendous success and now we have the opportunity to offer it as a bottled option to our valued customers. We have seen a growing demand for a true craft soda and we are proud to be part of this category.”

At the same time of the release, Graeter’s Ice Cream will celebrate Warped Wing’s new endeavor with a special collaborative root beer float that was “developed to bring both of these craft brands together,” according to a release. Root beer floats will be exclusively offered at both Warped Wing locations beginning the day of the bottle launch.