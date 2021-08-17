JUST IN: Warped Wing Brewing to open third location in Warren County this fall

Warped Wing Brewing Company is growing again.
The brewery headquartered in downtown Dayton, 26 Wyandot St., announced Tuesday morning its plans to open a new 13,000 sq. ft. facility, Warped Wing Mason, this fall at 5650 Tylersville Road. at the intersection with U.S. 42.
“This new site has a rich history in the Mason community and the building itself has such a unique story. We want to pay homage to that history while bringing some new life to the space,” said Nick Bowman, co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing. “We are excited to join the Mason community and be part of its growing brewery scene.”
The announcement comes just less than a year after Warped Wing opened its second location, The Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery, in Springboro.
Warped Wing Mason will “boast a large taproom with outdoor biergarten, small pilot brewing system, and eventually a flexible event space,” stated a Warped Wing Brewery release. Initially, there will be a focus on opening the main dining area and patio space, with expanded seating and private rental options to be developed at a later time.
“Our plan is to put a small pilot brewing system into the Rathskeller (basement) of the building,” said John Haggerty, co-founder and Brewmaster. “The size is TBD as we have not yet finished contracting it. I believe we are going to focus on making ‘high gravity’ or stronger beers on it, allowing us to focus on other styles at the Springboro plant.”
Fans of Warped Wing’s food offerings can look forward to the Mason location focusing on a smoked and beer-infused menu. In addition to its brews, the new brewery will offer hard cider, wine and spirits, with a focus on specialty cocktails.
Non-alcoholic options like mocktails and housemade sodas will also be available.
The new facility will not only feature a small pilot brewing system, beers on tap, 6-pack cans and bottles to-go, but will also offer a full service dining experience similar to that of the Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery located in Springboro, according to the release.
