X

Just peachy! It’s time to reserve your order for The Peach Truck summer tour

Here’s some juicy news – it’s time to reserve your order from The Peach Truck for summer pick-up in 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Here’s some juicy news – it’s time to reserve your order from The Peach Truck for summer pick-up in 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

What to Know | 2 hours ago
By Lisa PowellAshley Moor

Here’s some juicy news – it’s time to reserve your order from The Peach Truck.

Nashville’s Peach Truck is gearing up for its summer tour with regional stops in the Dayton, Springfield, Middletown and Hamilton area beginning June 20.

The popular truck from Nashville takes the food truck idea and puts a healthy, Southern twist on it — offering fresh, juicy peaches from Georgia in our region. The truck will visit parts of Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus.

Here’s some juicy news – it’s time to reserve your order from The Peach Truck for summer pick-up in 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Here’s some juicy news – it’s time to reserve your order from The Peach Truck for summer pick-up in 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Peach Truck idea came about when founder Stephen Rose moved to Nashville in 2010 and discovered no one sold fresh, flavorful peaches like the kind he’d grown up eating in Georgia. Two years later, he and his wife, Jessica, made a trip back to Rose’s hometown farm and started selling peaches out of the back of a ’64 Jeep truck.

The truck will make stops in several local cities, including Kettering, Hamilton, Middletown, Beavercreek, Xenia, Huber Heights, Troy and Springfield.

Peach aficionados must select a time to pick up your peaches from one of these locations. You can do so by visiting The Peach Truck’s website. You can choose between The Special, two 25-pound boxes of peaches and two bags of pecans, for $100, one 25-pound box of peaches for $45 or a 10-ounce bag of pecans for $11.

Here’s some juicy news – it’s time to reserve your order from The Peach Truck for summer pick-up in 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Here’s some juicy news – it’s time to reserve your order from The Peach Truck for summer pick-up in 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

If you’d rather avoid the crowds altogether, you can also have a box (or two) of these famous peaches shipped right to your home. Browse through a number of home delivery options on The Peach Truck’s website.

Pick up locations will be held at numerous sites across the area.

🍑 Be Hope Church

1850 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

June 22, noon – 1:30 p.m.

July 20, noon – 1:30 p.m.

🍑 The Mall at Fairfield Commons

2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

June 19, 3-4:30 p.m. and 4:30- 5:30 p.m.

July 17, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

🍑 Presidential Banquet Center

4548 Presidential Way, Dayton

June 19, noon – 1:30 p.m.

July 17, noon – 1:30 p.m.

🍑 Rural King

1900 Progress Dr., Xenia

June 22, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

July 20, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

🍑 Church of Incarnation

55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville

June 19, 8-9 a.m.

June 19, 9 – 10 a.m.

July 17, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

🍑 Rural King

7611 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

June 22, noon – 2 p.m.

July 20, noon – 2 p.m.

🍑 Dayton Mall

2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. Dayton

June 20, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

July 18, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

🍑 Meadow View Growers

755 N. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle

June 22, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

July 20, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

🍑 Menards

75 Weller Dr., Tipp City

June 23, 4 – 5:30 p.m.

July 21, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

🍑 Rural King

1476 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield

June 22, 4 - 5:30 p.m.

July 20, 4 - 5:30 p.m.

🍑 Performing Arts Academy

4400 Lewis St., Middletown

June 20, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

June 20, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

July 18, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

🍑 Cincinnati Premium Outlets

400 Premium Outlets Dr., Monroe

June 20, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

July 18, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

🍑 Woodcraft Furniture

1065 Reading Rd., Mason

June 18, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

June 18, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

July 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

July 16, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m.

🍑 Menards

3787 Montgomery Rd., Loveland

June 20, noon – 1:30 p.m.

July 18, noon – 1:30 p.m.

🍑 Menards

2865 Princeton Rd., Hamilton

June 20, noon – 1:30 p.m.

July 18, noon – 1:30 p.m.

🍑 Rural King

1416 Hamilton Richmond Rd., Hamilton

June 20, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

July 18, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.