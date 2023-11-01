Kettering Italian restaurant celebrates first anniversary with special offer

Demnika’s Italiano, located at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is celebrating its one-year anniversary from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 with 50 percent off its menu.

“It’s our one-year anniversary and we wanted to give back to the community,” said chef Beto Troni.

“Without the community, these doors would never be open,” added Ali Demnika, who owns the restaurant with his mother, Advije.

The casual, family-friendly Italian restaurant opened a year ago in the former spot of Palermo’s Restaurant. The family previously owned Palermo’s Restaurant when Ali’s father, Meef, opened and operated the restaurant from 2007 to 2017.

Troni, the son of the late Jimmy Troni, who owned Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen in Kettering and Deroma Italian Restaurant in Huber Heights, recently returned to the Dayton area after living in Florida for several years. Troni and his wife, Qujle, have joined Advije and Meef, his aunt and uncle, in the kitchen.

Demnika’s Italiano has a variety of appetizers, salads, calzones, rolls, pizzas, pastas and desserts. They also have pasta fagioli soup.

Customers can choose from a deluxe pizza with pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper and onions or a white pizza with spinach, onion, tomato, olive oil and garlic to baked ziti, chicken marsala, eggplant parmigiana or many more items.

On Sunday, no daily specials will be offered and drinks will be full price. The restaurant will be open for dine-in and carryout. For more information about Demnika’s Italiano, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.